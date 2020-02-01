Dallas

4 Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Far North Dallas Carjacking

Police said two other suspects were still at large Saturday

Metro Video

Four juveniles were arrested in connection to a carjacking in Far North Dallas early Saturday morning, police say.

The incident happend just after midnight Saturday in the 6900 block of Flintcove Drive, Dallas police said.

Police said the victim's Ford Escape was taken at gunpoint, but officers tracked the vehicle and ultimately caught up to it.

Those inside the Escape eventually left the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Four juveniles were arrested, but two others suspects were at large Saturday, police said.

Police said they recovered multiple weapons at the scene.

