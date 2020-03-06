4 Juveniles, 1 Adult Face Charges After Overnight Pursuit in Grapevine

Four juveniles and one adult face multiple charges after an overnight pursuit in Grapevine on Friday.

According to the Grapevine Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 500 block of Woodhill Court at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Police said an officer located an SUV that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. The officer turned on his emergency lights, but the suspect vehicle sped away.

A pursuit began on Post Oak Road, traveled through Grapevine, and ended on the service road of south SH-121 in Euless, police said.

According to police, five people jumped out of the suspect vehicle and ran in different directions.

Grapevine police said that the Euless Police Department assisted in the foot chase.

All five suspects were found and taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Four of the suspects, a 12-year-old and three 14-year-olds, were transferred to a juvenile detention center.

18-year-old Sergio Ortiz was booked into the Grapevine Jail and charged with resisting arrest, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000, and evading arrest or detention.

All five suspects are residents of Fort Worth.

Grapevine police said the suspects were driving a vehicle that was stolen out of Fort Worth. Various stolen items were also located in the vehicle, and police are processing the items to be returned to owners.

Anyone from the neighborhood around Woodhill Court whose vehicle was burglarized must make a police report in order to recover the stolen items. Recovered property will be returned to owners based on the information given in the police reports.