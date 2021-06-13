4 Injured After Crash Flips Ambulance Onto Its Side: MedStar

Four people are injured after a vehicle struck an ambulance that was responding to a call in South Fort Worth Sunday afternoon, MedStar says.

The crash happened at the intersection of Interstate Loop 820 and Hemphill Street, MedStar said.

MedStar said the ambulance had its lights and siren on when it was struck and flipped on its side.

All three crew members in the ambulance, and the driver of the second vehicle, were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, MedStar said.

"This is a good reminder of the need to be continuously aware of emergency vehicles and the dangers of red light and siren responses," MedStar said.