10-month-old child among three ejected in Everman crash; driver also hurt

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured four people Monday afternoon, including a 10-month-old baby who was among three people ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to a crash in the 1900 block of Everman Parkway at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find a pickup truck on its roof and three people ejected from the vehicle.

One of the people ejected was a 10-month-old child, according to Everman Emergency Services. The driver was also hurt but was not ejected and was able to get out of the vehicle on his own

First responders immediately began treating the two adults and baby who were thrown from the vehicle. The three suffered critical injuries and were hospitalized.

The driver was also hospitalized for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and police have not said whether any criminal charges will be filed

Investigators said speed may have been at least one contributing factor in this crash. Weather is not believed to have been a contributing factor, as the incident occurred prior to Monday’s rain showers, according to investigators.

According to Everman police, it is also believed that none of the occupants, including the 10-month-old baby, were wearing seat belts.