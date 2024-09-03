Everman

10-month-old child among three ejected in Everman crash; driver also hurt

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, police said, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured four people Monday afternoon, including a 10-month-old baby who was among three people ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to a crash in the 1900 block of Everman Parkway at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find a pickup truck on its roof and three people ejected from the vehicle.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

One of the people ejected was a 10-month-old child, according to Everman Emergency Services. The driver was also hurt but was not ejected and was able to get out of the vehicle on his own

First responders immediately began treating the two adults and baby who were thrown from the vehicle. The three suffered critical injuries and were hospitalized.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver was also hospitalized for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and police have not said whether any criminal charges will be filed

Investigators said speed may have been at least one contributing factor in this crash. Weather is not believed to have been a contributing factor, as the incident occurred prior to Monday’s rain showers, according to investigators.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 22 mins ago

Business robberies in Dallas increase compared to same time last year, police say

Dallas 1 hour ago

Uber driver shot in attempted robbery in Dallas

According to Everman police, it is also believed that none of the occupants, including the 10-month-old baby, were wearing seat belts.

This article tagged under:

Everman
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us