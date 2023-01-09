4 Hurt, 1 Critically in Electrical Incident During Keller ISD School Demolition

One person was critically injured and three others were hurt in an electrical incident that occurred while demolishing a part of Keller ISD's Parkview Elementary School Monday morning, officials say.

Parkview Elementary, located at 6900 Bayberry Drive in Fort Worth, is undergoing a three-phase renovation project that includes the demolition of part of the old school building.

Students are attending classes in a newer or renovated part of the building completed in March 2022. Keller ISD issued a statement on the school's webpage Monday afternoon, confirming the incident and added that no students or faculty were hurt.

"Keller ISD is aware of an incident that occurred this morning during demolition activities at the former Parkview ES building that resulted in injuries to contracted workers. This occurred in the old building that is currently unoccupied, no students or KISD employees were involved, and the school day at PES has continued uninterrupted."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer Craig Trojacek confirmed one of the injured workers was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas in critical condition. The exact nature of the person's injuries is not known, however, Trojacek said the fire department was called at about 10:30 a.m. after the workers were apparently injured by electricity while demolishing a part of the old building.

Two other people were taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance; one person refused to be hospitalized.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest updates.