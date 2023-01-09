Fort Worth

4 Hurt, 1 Critically in Electrical Incident During Keller ISD School Demolition

Students and faculty in class, while demolition work was underway, were unaffected by Monday's incident, school district says

By Frank Heinz

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One person was critically injured and three others were hurt in an electrical incident that occurred while demolishing a part of Keller ISD's Parkview Elementary School Monday morning, officials say.

Parkview Elementary, located at 6900 Bayberry Drive in Fort Worth, is undergoing a three-phase renovation project that includes the demolition of part of the old school building.

Students are attending classes in a newer or renovated part of the building completed in March 2022. Keller ISD issued a statement on the school's webpage Monday afternoon, confirming the incident and added that no students or faculty were hurt.

"Keller ISD is aware of an incident that occurred this morning during demolition activities at the former Parkview ES building that resulted in injuries to contracted workers. This occurred in the old building that is currently unoccupied, no students or KISD employees were involved, and the school day at PES has continued uninterrupted."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer Craig Trojacek confirmed one of the injured workers was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas in critical condition. The exact nature of the person's injuries is not known, however, Trojacek said the fire department was called at about 10:30 a.m. after the workers were apparently injured by electricity while demolishing a part of the old building.

Two other people were taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance; one person refused to be hospitalized.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest updates.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Pacific Ocean 50 mins ago

How Will Rain and Storms on the West Coast Affect North Texas Weather?

TCU Horned Frogs 5 hours ago

North Texas Family a ‘House Divided' Ahead of TCU, Georgia Championship

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth FireParkland HospitalKeller ISD
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us