4 Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into Far North Dallas Restaurant

Four people were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a restaurant Thursday evening in Far North Dallas, firefighters say.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said crews were called to reports of a major accident involving an SUV that had driven into a restaurant located in the 18200 block of Preston Road.

Multiple customers inside the restaurant, Speranza Ristorante Italiano, were treated for minor injuries, DFR said, while a total of four people were hospitalized. Details on the severity of their injuries were not immediately known.

The restaurant was open for business at the time of the crash, DFR said. Video taken at the scene from Telemundo 39 showed damage to the exterior wall of the building and debris inside the restaurant.

A woman was seen being handcuffed and placed into a police cruiser. Police have not immediately announced any arrests in the case or charges against the driver.

A Dallas Police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.

