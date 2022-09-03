4 Fort Worth Firefighters Injured in Rollover Accident

A Fort Worth fire truck was involved in a rollover accident on NW 28th Street early Saturday morning that injured four firefighters.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Engine 12 was responding to a house fire when it was involved in the accident on the north side of Fort Worth.

All 4 firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

"Our firefighters have been treated and released from the hospital. Thank you for your outpouring of support and prayers," Fort Worth Fire Department.