Breaking: 4 Dead in Shooting at Hotel in Far North Dallas

Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday at a hotel in far North Dallas.

Dallas police officers were called to the Staybridge Suites Dallas-Addison, located along Knoll Trail Drive near the intersection of Keller Springs Road and the Dallas North Tollway just after 3 p.m.

Officers said two adults and two children were all found dead inside one of the hotel rooms.

Investigators said when hotel management attempted to enter the room this afternoon, they heard a gunshot and called police.

While the identities of the people have not been released, Dallas police did say the man was 41-years-old and the woman was 31-years-old. The ages of the two children can not be confirmed at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

