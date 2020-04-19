4 Dead in Overnight Crashes on Dallas County Highways

Four people died overnight in incidents and crashes on Dallas County highways, officials say.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies arrived at a major accident at westbound I-30 near South Westmoreland Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital and were pronounced dead, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

A few minutes later, sheriff's deputies were called to a report of a body found in the roadway at I-20, near Dowdy Ferry Road.

When they arrived, they found the person had died.

At about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, deputies got another call about a major accident at westbound I-20 at South Lancaster Road. Dallas police responded to the crash because sheriff's deputies were responding to the other fatalities, the sheriff's department said.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle that had flipped off the highway and landed in a backyard. One person was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released additional information about the incidents.