4 Dead in 2 Separate Crashes in Arlington: Police

Four people died in two separate crashes overnight in Arlington, police say.

At about 10:20 p.m. Friday, a pickup lost control while driving west in the 3300 block of Pioneer Parkway and hit a tree in the median, police said.

The impact caused the truck to roll. The right front passenger died at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe the driver, 22-year-old Cristian Vazquez, was impaired at the time of the crash. Vazquez was arrested and faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

He was being held in the Arlington jail. His bail has not been set.

The second fatal crash occurred early Saturday at about 1:42 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Randol Mill Road.

A car was drive west when the driver lost control, left the road, drove over a curb and struck a tree on the north side of the road, police said.

The top and passenger side of the vehicle were significantly damaged and three of the four people in the car died at the scene, police said.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was hospitalized with injuries thought to be life-threatening.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was traveling at a high speed at the time of the crash. Police are investigating the cause.

The identities of the four victims have not been released.