4 Dallas Police Officers Involved in Major Crash

Four Dallas police officers are uninjured after a major crash Sunday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the officers were assigned to a racing initiative and saw a large crowd of people and vehicles at 1400 South Henderson Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

Police said several vehicles were doing donuts in the parking lot when the officers arrived, causing everyone to scatter.

The officers began to pursue one of the vehicles doing donuts, but called off the pursuit because the suspect was driving too fast through the neighborhood, police said.

According to police, the officers in the initial squad car shut down their emergency equipment and tried to make a U-turn at the intersection of Winslow Avenue and Henderson Avenue, when a second squad car crashed into them.

The second squad car also hit an unoccupied black 1996 Chevy Suburban SUV that was parked in front of 1500 South Henderson Avenue.

The two officers in the second squad car were transported to Baylor Medical Center Hospital as a precaution and later released.

The two officers in the first squad car were driven to the hospital by a Sergeant. They were released as well.

No injuries are reported at this time.