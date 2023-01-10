4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney

Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend.

According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches.

McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went grocery shopping. Crooks will stake out a bank, waiting nearby and often targeting customers walking into the building.

"Typically when you're going into the bank you're going to withdraw money larger amount of money than you can from an ATM, so that's what they're watching," Navarro explained. "The person that withdrew the money will go inside a store, to a gas station, or do something, and the suspect will go up to the car, smash the window, take that envelope and drive away. So, it happens extremely quickly."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Police described the four cases:

One victim had just left the Chase Bank in the 4900 block of Eldorado Pkwy. after withdrawing money. The victim placed the cash in an envelope, drove to another location to run an errand, and left the envelope in the front seat. While he was gone, someone smashed out a window and stole the money.

Another victim had just left the Chase Bank in the 1600 block of W. University Dr., drove to a gas station, and while he was inside, someone smashed out a window, taking an envelope containing $1,500. A white Buick SUV was seen driving away.

A third jugging victim had her passenger window broken and her purse stolen after having made a stop at Chase Bank also in the 1600 block of W. University Dr. A witness was able to take a picture of the suspect vehicle, which is a white Buick Encore SUV with a Florida license plate (which was obscured).

Another victim had just left the Bank of America in the 2000 block of W. University where he had made a large cash withdrawal. That victim also went inside a second location, leaving the money inside the vehicle, only to return to find a window smashed out and the money taken.

NBCDFW.com

"It's heartbreaking for us to work these cases because we feel the pain of these people that have lost a lot of money unfortunately," said Navarro.

Police say it can be difficult to get a description of the suspect because the crimes happen so quickly. This is why police are asking for vigilance and for customers to remember that banks won't replace money you've already taken out.

Police urge you to protect yourself - put your money away before you leave the bank and always always be aware in case anyone is following you.