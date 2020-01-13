4 Arrested After Opening Fire on Mall Security Guard

Four men were arrested after they allegedly opened fire on a mall security guard early Sunday morning at La Gran Plaza mall in Fort Worth, police said.

Police say the four men were refused service at a restaurant due to being intoxicated. The men then went to a vehicle and pointed a gun at an off-duty security guard, police said.

One of the men appeared to shoot at the security guard. Police were called and responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Jesus Sanchez-Espinoza, Jorge Mendez, Saul Perez and Gustavo Sanchez-Espinosa were each charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.