Fort Worth

4 Arrested After Opening Fire on Mall Security Guard

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Four men were arrested after they allegedly opened fire on a mall security guard early Sunday morning at La Gran Plaza mall in Fort Worth, police said.

Police say the four men were refused service at a restaurant due to being intoxicated. The men then went to a vehicle and pointed a gun at an off-duty security guard, police said.

One of the men appeared to shoot at the security guard. Police were called and responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 36 mins ago

#SomethingGood: North Texas Hairstylist Goes Beyond Call of Duty

Grapevine 2 hours ago

Brag About Your School: Cross Timbers Middle School

Jesus Sanchez-Espinoza, Jorge Mendez, Saul Perez and Gustavo Sanchez-Espinosa were each charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us