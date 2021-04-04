fire

4 Apartment Buildings Under Construction Destroyed in Old East Dallas Fire

A large fire Saturday night destroyed four Old East Dallas apartment buildings that were under construction, officials say.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called at about 10:40 p.m. to the buildings in the 4400 block of Scurry Street, near North Peak Street and Ross Avenue, where heavy fire was coming from the third floor of one building.

The buildings were still under construction and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire, which destroyed four buildings in the 4400 block of Scurry Street, has not been determined.

Officials said the fire was in such an advanced stage that a second alarm was requested before firefighters arrived and a third alarm was called about 15 minutes later.

Between 60 and 65 firefighters surrounded the blaze and brought it under control shortly after midnight, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The cause of the fire, which destroyed four buildings consisting of 14 apartment units, has not been determined.

