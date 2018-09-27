4-Year-Old on 10-City Tour Across the Country Feeding Homeless

Austin Perine is just four-years-old, but definitely wise beyond his years. After a conversation with his father one day, he decided that he wanted to help people who were struggling with homelessness. Even if it was just to help them get a hot meal. That's where the non-profit "Show Love Inc." was born. (Published 36 minutes ago)

A super hero visited the Dallas Life homeless shelter Thursday.

His name is Austin Perine, but the four-year-old calls himself President Austin.

If you're a super hero, you have to have a super power.

“[My super power is] feeding the homeless,” said Austin.

Watch Christine Blasey Ford's Full Opening Statement

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave her opening statement Thursday, recounting her allegation that Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a high school party. (Published Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018)

It all started when Austin told his dad he wanted to help people who didn’t have a place to call home or warm food to eat.

“I was reluctant, because this was my four-year-old baby I was putting out in the street, but he was persistent,” said Austin’s dad T.J. Perine. “I took him to get some sandwiches and there we were making people smile, no matter what they had went through.”

One day of feeding in their hometown of Birmingham, AL turned into thousands of social media followers and a 10-city cross country tour, complete with sponsors and donations through their nonprofit, Show Love, Inc.

“It was really an eye opening experience for me as an adult, that my four-year-old son was really encouraging me to do something different than I have done in the past,” said T.J. Perine. “I want to encourage other parents to listen to their kids and if it’s something positive that they want to do, show them that there are no limits to what you want in this world.”

Austin and his father handed out 700 hamburgers at the Dallas shelter Thursday, with a full schedule for the next few days.

Austin is scheduled to speak at two North Texas schools on Friday and then will be honored by the City of Arlington’s Mayor in a public assembly Friday night. He will be honored with a proclamation for all of his good deeds. That assembly will be held at Koinonia Church at 2455 SE Green Oaks Blvd in Arlington.

Austin wants to be the President of the United States someday… that’s where his nickname comes from. For now, he wants to show nothing but love.

Learn more about Austin’s story here.