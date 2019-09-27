4 Students Hit While in Crosswalks in Wylie

Six people have been hit by cars in Wylie in six different crosswalks in just the first six weeks of school.

Now the school district is trying to figure out how to make them safer.

The district plans to hire new crossing guards and add new pedestrian signs outside some schools.

They've created a new PSA.

Four of those hit were students riding bikes to or from school.

Another was a crossing guard.

"There's not been one thing that's caused a single accident specifically. It's just these random things that seem to combine and in a split second, cause the accident," said Executive Director of Communications Ian Halperin.

No one has been seriously hurt.