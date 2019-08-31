Four juveniles were arrested and hospitalized after a chase and crash with a stolen car, Dallas police say. (Published Aug. 31, 2019)

Four juveniles were arrested and hospitalized after a chase and crash with a stolen car overnight, Dallas police say.

According to police, officers on patrol in the 6600 block of Northwest Highway saw a car that had been reported stolen at gunpoint nearby. The officers tried to pull over the vehicle to investigate, but it continued without stopping, police said.

Police chased the vehicle, a Nissan Juke, until it crashed in the 8000 block of Fair Oaks Xing Drive.

Four people in the Juke, described by police as being juveniles, were handcuffed and transported by paramedics to a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

No further information was provided.