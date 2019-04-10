4 Hospitalized After House Fire in Oak Cliff Tuesday Night - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Hospitalized After House Fire in Oak Cliff Tuesday Night

Published 12 minutes ago

    Metro
    Four people were sent to the hospital with burn injuries Tuesday night after a house fire in Oak Cliff, police say. (Published April 10, 2019)

    Four people were sent to the hospital with burn injuries Tuesday night after a house fire in Oak Cliff, police say.

    First responders were first called to a report of an aggravated assault at a home along the 3900 block of Mehalia Drive. The arrived to find smoke coming from the building, police said.

    Investigators were working to find out what happened inside the home, but the flames had mostly burned out as firefighters arrived.

    Police confirmed three men and a woman were taken to a hospital with burn injuries of varying degrees, but none were life-threatening.

    Investigators said the cause of the fire is undetermined and an investigation is ongoing.

    No further information was immediately available.

