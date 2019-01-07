4 Finalists Named for Garland Police Chief

Four finalists are on the shortlist to be named the new chief of the Garland Police Department.

The recruitment process began in October 2018, with a formal candidate review process beginning Thursday, Feb. 7. It will include interviews with various panels, including current police, city and community leaders and city staff.

Following the interviews, City Manager Bryan Bradford will submit his pick for the next chief of police for formal approval.

Below are candidate biographies provided by the City of Garland:

Assistant Chief Jeff Bryan, Garland Police Department

Jeff Bryan has served with the Garland Police Department 22 years (with a total of 24 years in law enforcement), including 13 years in a leadership role. He has held numerous ranks including lieutenant, captain, and most recently assistant chief. Jeff holds a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Texas A&M University, with a minor in economics and a Master of Public Affairs degree from the University of Texas at Dallas. He also has a Master Peace Officer Certification from Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Additional professional development and training include FBI National Academy (FBINA) and Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP).

Assistant Chief Charles René, Garland Police Department

Charles René has served with the Garland Police Department 28 years, including 16 years in a leadership role. He has held numerous ranks including SWAT tactical operator, detective, investigator, lieutenant and most recently assistant chief. Charles holds a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology and history from Texas A&M-Commerce and a Master of Science degree in human resources training and development from Amberton University, along with a Certificate of Achievement in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Mediation and Dispute Resolution from Southern Methodist University. He also has a Law Enforcement Instructor Certification and Master Peace Officer Certification from Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Additional professional development and training include FBI National Academy (FBINA), Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP), Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Command Staff Leadership Series, School of Police Supervision Institute for Law Enforcement Administration (ILEA) and Practical Homicide Investigation.

Assistant Chief Ely Reyes, Austin Police Department

Ely Reyes has served with the Austin Police Department 22 years, including 12 years in a leadership role. He has held numerous ranks including detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander and most recently assistant chief. Ely holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts degree and a Masters' degree in education and management from Texas State University. He is a Certified Public Manager and holds a Law Enforcement Instructor Certification and Master Peace Officer Certification from Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Additional professional development and training include Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP), Undoing Racism, Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College, Fair and Impartial Policing, Austin Police Leadership Command College, WestPoint Leadership Academy and Leadership Education and Public Service Academy.

Assistant Chief Mark Schauer, Corpus Christi Police Department

Mark Schauer has served with the Corpus Christi Police Department 36 years, including 31 years in a leadership role. He has held numerous ranks including supervisor, director of communications, executive officer, captain, commander and most recently assistant chief. Mark holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Illinois and a Master of Public Administration from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. He also has a Master Peace Officer Certification from Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Additional professional development and training include Command Staff Leadership Series (LEMIT), Graduate of the Senior Management Institute Program (SMIP), Dale Carnegie Institute, Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Institute of Texas Leadership Command College and FBI National Academy.