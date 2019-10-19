18 Exposed to Hazardous Materials: Fort Worth Fire

Fire department crews responded about 12:40 p.m. to a commercial fire report at 5 Star Foods in the 3700 block of East 1st Street. When they arrived, crews were told that hazardous materials were involved, department spokesman Michael Drivdahl said.

More than a dozen people were exposed to a hazardous material Saturday afternoon after a fire was reported a business in Fort Worth, officials say.

The fire department responded about 12:40 p.m. to a commercial fire report at 5 Star Custom Foods in the 3700 block of East 1st Street. When they arrived, crews were told that hazardous materials were involved, department spokesman Michael Drivdahl said.

Crews determined the hazardous material was an antimicrobial cleaning agent used to sanitize food equipment. The fire may have caused the material to spread, Drivdahl said.

A total of 18 people were exposed to the cleaning agent and were evaluated. Two people were transported for further evaluation, he said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.