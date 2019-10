The bodies of three children and one adult have been found inside a Houston-area house, police say.

Officers found the bodies at about 11:30 Tuesday morning at a home in Deer Park on New Orleans Street and Georgia Avenue, according to Houston's NBC affiliate, KPRC.

Police said the four deaths appear suspicious in nature.

The causes of the deaths have not been released at this time.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.