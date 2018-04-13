Four people have been arrested, including three juveniles, in connection with a rash of robberies targeting the Hispanic community in Mesquite, police say

Police said the arrests were connected to seven overnight robberies between Feb. 14 and March 8, all happening at apartment complexes.

Investigators said three suspects arrested last week were juveniles, and a fourth was identified as Joshua Lovie Smith, 17, of Dallas. Smith is charged with aggravated robbery and credit card abuse.

Officers said the group appeared to be targeting members of the Hispanic community around Mesquite.

N. Carolina Reporter Takes on Tarantula Burger Challenge

One intrepid reporter from WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, decided to take on Bull City Burger’s Exotic Meats Month challenge by eating a burger garnished with an oven-roasted tarantula. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Police did not disclose what items were stolen.

