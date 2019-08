A group of suspected robbers were arrested after leading Dallas police on a chase early Wednesday morning.

The chase started about 2 a.m. near Manana Drive near Interstate 35E.

The suspects took the car off road along I-35E and ended up crashing, police said. The suspects fled on foot and police searched the area near Electronic Lane and Composite Drive.

Four suspects were arrested. Their names have not been released.

No other information was available.