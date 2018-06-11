4 Acres of Grass Burnt After SUV Set on Fire: Officials - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Acres of Grass Burnt After SUV Set on Fire: Officials

Published 37 minutes ago

    A SUV that appears to have been set on fire caused the blaze of about 4 acres of wheat grass in Farmersville, officials said.

    The burning vehicle and grass fire created massive flames visible for miles about 2 a.m. near country road 655 and S. Gate Court, officials said.

    Farmersville Fire Department and Collin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the grass fire but found the source of the fire was the burning Chevrolet Suburban, which was unaccompanied.

    No injuries were reported and the fire did not threaten any structures.

    Officials are investigating. No other information was available.

