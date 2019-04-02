3rd Patient Sues Richardson Chiropractor, Accusing Him of Groping Her and Calling It Treatment - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
3rd Patient Sues Richardson Chiropractor, Accusing Him of Groping Her and Calling It Treatment

Junaid Farooqui was sued twice in 2018

By Dana Branham - The Dallas Morning News

Published 44 minutes ago

    3rd Patient Sues Richardson Chiropractor, Accusing Him of Groping Her and Calling It Treatment
    Dallas County Sheriff's Office
    Junaid Farooqui mugshot, Monday, April 1, 2019.

    A Richardson chiropractor facing criminal charges and lawsuits over allegations that he molested patients under the guise of treatment now faces another medical-malpractice lawsuit.

    Junaid Farooqui, 55, was sued last month by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her, saying he needed to realign her ovaries.

    Farooqui was sued twice last year — once by a woman who said he molested her days before she gave birth, and once by the father of a teenager who said Farooqui sexually assaulted the girl during an appointment. He also faces three counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

