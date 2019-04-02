A Richardson chiropractor facing criminal charges and lawsuits over allegations that he molested patients under the guise of treatment now faces another medical-malpractice lawsuit.

Junaid Farooqui, 55, was sued last month by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her, saying he needed to realign her ovaries.

Farooqui was sued twice last year — once by a woman who said he molested her days before she gave birth, and once by the father of a teenager who said Farooqui sexually assaulted the girl during an appointment. He also faces three counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

8th Grader Injured in 'Premeditated' Ark. School Shooting