3D Printed House Debutes at SXSW

The Austin-based startup, Icon, debuted its 3D model at the annual South by Southwest conference. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Austin could soon be home to 3D printed houses. The Austin-based startup, Icon, hopes to work with the city to get approval.

The company debuted its 3D model at the annual South by Southwest conference which features the latest in technology.

The home is the first permitted 3D printed house in the country.

It currently costs about $10,000 dollars to print a 650-square-foot single story house using a custom blend of concrete that hardens as it's printed.

The process takes about 12 to 24 hours.

Icon plans to build 100 homes in El Salvador next year and says it wants the homes to help communities with major housing needs.

The company says the 3D houses are needed in Austin just as much as they are in El Salvador.