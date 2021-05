A 38-year-old woman was killed early Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle in Fort Worth, police say.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. in the 13700 block of State Highway 183, Fort Worth police said.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an unidentified vehicle on May 22 in the 13700 block of Highway 183. The vehicle is described as possibly a black 'crossover' vehicle.



Anyone with information on this is asked to call 817-392-4869. pic.twitter.com/9pZ2K53MEZ — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 25, 2021

Police said, the driver of the vehicle, possibly a black "crossover" vehicle, did not stop and render aid.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman Saturday as Melody Michelle Powell.