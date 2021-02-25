38-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed at Dallas Hotel on Wednesday: Police

A man is dead after a shooting at a Dallas hotel on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 1600 Pacific Avenue at approximately 11:52 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 38-year-old Jonathan Robert Wilner Wernhammer, lying on his apartment floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said during the course of the homicide investigation, 20-year-old Vivianna Isabel Alvarez was arrested for the murder of the victim.

She was transported to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder, police said.

According to police, her bond will be set by a magistrate.