38-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot at Dallas Car Wash, Police Say

On Saturday morning, April 24, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed outside a car wash in Dallas.

According to Dallas police, the incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. at a gas station located at 7171 American Way.

A Dallas police patrol sergeant found the victim, identified by police as Jermaine Thomas, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Thomas to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thomas, police said, identifies as Tiffany, though Thomas' family said he did not identify as transgender.

Witnesses around the gas station reported that they heard gunshots in the area around midnight.

No other details about the shooting have been released, including a possible motive. No suspects have been named and no arrests have been announced.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information about the offense to contact Detective Andrea Isom with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (469) 475-6004 or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 070623-2021.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.