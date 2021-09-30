38-Year-Old Denton Man Charged With Murder After Fatally Shooting Roommate

The Denton Police Department has arrested a 38-year-old man in connection to a murder that occurred on Sept. 26 in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street.

According to police, Tony Brett Mason confessed to investigators that he shot his 22-year-old roommate, identified as Isaiah Dre'von Harpe, numerous times in the apartment they shared.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said investigators arrested Mason in the 3400 block of East Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth on an outstanding Denton PD warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

A firearm was also found in Mason's possession at the time of this arrest, police said.

He was transported to the City of Denton Jail without incident where he was interviewed by investigators.

Police said during the interview, Mason provided investigators with a full confession. He confessed to shooting his roommate multiple times after an argument, and admitted the weapon investigators found during his arrest was used to kill Harpe.

At the end of the interview, investigators applied for a murder warrant, which was signed by a judge, police said.

Mason remains in the City of Denton Jail on both the possession of a firearm by felon and murder charges.