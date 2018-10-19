Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added 36 counties to the state's disaster declaration related to severe weather and flooding.

Abbott made the announcement following a briefing from the Texas Division of Emergency Management and other state agencies.



“With so many already seriously impacted by the rain and flooding across the state and as severe weather is expected to continue, it is very important that Texans monitor the ongoing threats and heed warnings from local officials,” Abbott said. “We will continue deploying state resources across all regions to make sure local officials have what they need to address these challenges as quickly as possible. Texas will work with local and federal officials to ensure all the needs of these affected communities are adequately and swiftly addressed.”



Counties included in the updated disaster declaration are: Bandera, Bastrop, Baylor, Blanco, Brown, Burnet, Callahan, Cameron, Coleman, Colorado, Comanche, Eastland, Edwards, Erath, Fayette, Gillespie, Hamilton, Haskell, Hidalgo, Hood, Jim Wells, Jones, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Lampasas, La Salle, Liberty, Live Oak, Llano, Madison, Mason, McMullen, Mills, Nolan, Nueces, Palo Pinto, Parker, Real, San Jacinto, San Patricio, San Saba, Shackelford, Somervell, Stephens, Taylor, Throckmorton, Travis, Uvalde, Walker, Willacy, Williamson, and Zavala.