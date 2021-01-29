Arlington

35-Year-Old Man Killed in Arlington Auto-Pedestrian Crash: Police

The driver of the Ford Ranger remained at the scene and called 911 immediately following the crash

NBC 5 News

A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Arlington on Wednesday night, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Forest Edge Drive at approximately 6:28 p.m. to investigate a collision between a pickup truck and a pedestrian.

Investigators determined that a 35-year-old male wearing dark clothing had been walking along Forest Edge Drive in the lanes of traffic when he was struck by a Ford Ranger, police said.

Police said the driver of the pickup informed officers he could not see the man until it was too late.

According to police, the pedestrian, 35-year-old Charles Wolf Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Ranger remained at the scene and called 911 immediately following the crash.

Investigators said they do not believe that the driver was speeding or impaired at the time of the incident. He is not expected to face any criminal charges, police said.

