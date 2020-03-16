35-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot After Alleged Argument

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after officers found a 35-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds lying on a sidewalk, Dallas police said.

Officers responded Sunday at about 1:48 p.m. to the 3700 block of Toronto Street where they found Michael Tilley, 35, on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Keith Waters, 58, was arrested several blocks away and transported to Dallas Police Headquarters where he confessed to the murder, police said.

Tilley was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the two men were involved in an argument after the mother of Tilley called him to come to the house. Tilley came to the house and allegedly got into a fight with Waters, the affidavit said.

Waters allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot several rounds at Tilley, who ran out of the house and collapsed on the sidewalk, the affidavit said.

Waters fled the scene on a bicycle and was later arrested. His bond has not been set.