35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials

There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year.

So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.

Reservations are recommended or required at most places.

Al Biernat’s

The Dallas institution will serve Christmas Eve lunch and dinner with prime aged steaks, seafood, sides and desserts. Reservations are limited. Call Oak Lawn at 214-219-2201 or North Dallas at 972-239-3400. The restaurant will be closed Christmas Day and for lunch the following day. 4217 Oak Lawn Ave. and 5251 Spring Valley Road, both in Dallas. albiernats.com.

À Table

Menu features locally sourced and organic options like garlic and herb roasted prime rib, crispy smashed potatoes, creamed spinach, truffle mac and cheese, and wild mushrooms with thyme and sherry. Order online by Dec. 18 for delivery Dec. 23. atable.kitchen.

Blue Goose Cantina

Get the restaurant’s Box O Tamales, with pork, chicken, jalapeño and cheese options. Each $30 box comes with three sauces: salsa verde, chili con carne and queso. Order online at least one day in advance. Locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. bluegoosecantina.com.

Bread Winners Cafe

A family-style dinner for $25 a person comes with sliced oven roasted turkey or sliced cider-glazed ham, cornbread stuffing, leek mashed potatoes, sage turkey gravy, cranberry orange sauce and rolls. Family-style sides are also available a la carte. Order by noon Dec. 22 for pickup on Dec. 24. Locations in Dallas and Plano. breadwinnerscafe.com.

Cafe Momentum

Christmas brunch takeout offerings include quiche, a smoked salmon spread, assorted meats and cheeses, biscuits with sausage gravy, sausage balls, yogurt parfaits, muffins and bread. Pre-order for pickup from noon to 2 p.m. Christmas Eve. 1510 Pacific Ave., Dallas. cafemomentum.org.

Carte Blanche

Diners can enjoy a French tasting menu on Christmas Eve, and guests will receive complimentary bubbles and a small gift. Seatings are available from 4 to 6 p.m. Make reservations online. 2114 Greenville Ave., Dallas. carteblanchedallas.com.

City Hall Bistro

The restaurant inside the Adolphus Hotel is offering a prix fixe Christmas Day menu with roasted fall squash and kale salad, honey baked ham, cornbread dressing, candied yams, pumpkin pie and Texas praline crunch brownie for $70. Additional items, including smoked prime rib and pan-seared salmon, are available for an extra cost. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Call 214-651-3686 for reservations. 1321 Commerce St., Dallas. adolphus.com/restaurants-bars/city-hall-bistro.

rossbuck BBQ and Smokehouse

Pitmasters are smoking whole hams, prime rib, briskets and turkeys. Sides are creamed corn, green bean casserole, cheesy potato casserole, mac and cheese and creamy hominy. Order online by Dec. 13 for pickup Dec. 22-23. 4400 Spring Valley Road, Farmers Branch. crossbuckbbq.com.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Diners can enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner with whole roasted lamb crown and sourdough bread stuffing with apple and mint compote. Cost is $175, and it serves three to four people. The regular menu is also available. Make reservations online. 600 N. Akard St., Dallas. dakotasrestaurant.com.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

The barbecue chain has two takeout options. The $120 complete feast, which serves 10 to 12, comes with a choice of spiral-cut ham, smoked turkey or prime rib, as well as cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon and a dozen rolls. The $99 Dinner Feast, which serves eight to 10, comes with the same choice of meat and cornbread dressing, gravy and rolls. Order online. Locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. dickeys.com.

