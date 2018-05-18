3.5M Earthquake Strikes Johnson County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
BREAKING: 
10 Dead, 10 Wounded in TX Shooting
logo_dfw_2x

3.5M Earthquake Strikes Johnson County

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    3.5M Earthquake Strikes Johnson County
    University of Texas Institute for Geophysics
    University of Texas seismograph from Lake Whitney, Texas, Friday evening. (Published May 18, 2018)

    A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook Johnson County Friday, the United States Geological Service reported.

    The quake was felt at about 7:45 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northwest of Venus, Texas, according to the USGS. People in Mansifled, Alvarado and Venus posted on social media that they felt the quake.

    The Johnson County Emergency Management office said there were some reports of damage. Authorities were investigating those reports.

    Check back for the latest on this developing story.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices