3.5M Earthquake Strikes Johnson County

University of Texas seismograph from Lake Whitney, Texas, Friday evening. (Published May 18, 2018)

A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook Johnson County Friday, the United States Geological Service reported.

The quake was felt at about 7:45 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northwest of Venus, Texas, according to the USGS. People in Mansifled, Alvarado and Venus posted on social media that they felt the quake.



The Johnson County Emergency Management office said there were some reports of damage. Authorities were investigating those reports.



Check back for the latest on this developing story.

