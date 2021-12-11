34-Year-Old Man Killed in Shooting at Arlington Apartment Complex

A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment in Arlington on Friday morning.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to an investigation call at an apartment in the 6400 block of Rivertrail Circle shortly before 5 a.m.

Police said a person had gone to the apartment to check on a family member and found the family member lying on the floor unresponsive.

The family member, identified the victim 34-year-old as Alphonso Lewis by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, officers suspect foul play and believe that Lewis, who was the only resident of the apartment, may have been engaged in high risk activity.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry at the apartment, and investigators canvassed the area for witnesses and in hopes of retrieving any available surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Van Treek at 817-459-5691, police said.

Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS. Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward for information related to the case.