34-Year-Old Man Found Fatally Shot Outside Recreation Center: Dallas Police

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night in east Oak Cliff, according to Dallas police.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Eloise Lundy Recreation Center in the 1200 block of Reverend CBT Smith Street, where officers found Antron Edmundson in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Edmundson was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Andrea Isom at 469-475-6004 or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com and reference case #117275-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.