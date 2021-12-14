$33M Dallas County Center Opens in Oak Cliff

Tuesday, Dallas County plans a ribbon cutting for a new $33 million government center in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas.
The Dallas County Oak Cliff Government Center project includes a two-story, 43,000 square-foot building and also includes a three-story parking garage with 240 parking spaces.
The new center will house the Dallas County Justice of the Peace, Truancy, Constable and Tax departments.
In a Dallas County blog post, it was explained that “the project team is on track to reach 52% participation from Minority & Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) firms,” and second-chance workers helped in the construction of the office and parking garage.