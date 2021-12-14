$33M Dallas County Center Opens in Oak Cliff

Tuesday, Dallas County plans a ribbon cutting for a new $33 million government center in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

The Dallas County Oak Cliff Government Center project includes a two-story, 43,000 square-foot building and also includes a three-story parking garage with 240 parking spaces.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The new center will house the Dallas County Justice of the Peace, Truancy, Constable and Tax departments.

In a Dallas County blog post, it was explained that “the project team is on track to reach 52% participation from Minority & Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) firms,” and second-chance workers helped in the construction of the office and parking garage.