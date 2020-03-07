Euless

33-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Euless: Police

He was identified as Billy Alexander Greenidge

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to the Park Place Town Homes in the 400 block of East Harwood Road, where they found the man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night at an apartment complex, Euless police say.

He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, where he died.

The man was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office as Billy Alexander Greenidge.

Police did not release any additional information Saturday afternoon, but said detectives are trying to piece together a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Euless police dispatch at 817-685-1526. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or by visiting 469TIPS.com.

