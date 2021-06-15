33-Year-Old Man Drowns in Grapevine Lake

A 33-year-old man drowned while he was swimming with his family at Grapevine Lake Tuesday night, officials say.
Crews were called to Oak Grove Park in Grapevine at about 7:30 p.m., according to the Grapevine Fire Department.
Fire officials said bystanders pulled the man from the water, where he was submerged for at least 10 minutes.
The man, who was not wearing a lifejacket was taken to Baylor, Scott & White Grapevine, where he died, officials said.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden will investigate the incident.
The fire department reminded people to wear a life jacket when swimming in an open body of water.