33-Year-Old Killed in Shooting at Arlington Bar: Police

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a bar early Sunday morning that left one person dead and another injured.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at Diamond Jim's at approximately 12:28 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police said two officers were finishing an unrelated call near the intersection of Great Southwest Parkway and Division Street when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby establishment.

They ran over to the parking lot where they located a 33-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, after calling for backup and an ambulance, the officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the man.

He was later pronounced dead from his injuries by paramedics at the scene, police said.

Police said witnesses informed officers that prior to the shooting, the man was involved in a physical altercation with another group at the bar.

Witnesses said after the man got away, he then went to his vehicle, retrieved what they believed to be a handgun, walked back towards the bar, and began shooting, police said.

According to police, officers think someone in the crowd returned fire, striking the man. Police said investigators are working to identify that individual.

Another man who was in the parking lot suffered non-life threatening injuries during the shooting, police said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Phillip Williams at 817-459-5312. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.