33-Year-Old Killed in Overnight Crash Near Denton

The Denton Police Department is investigating a major crash on that left one person dead on Friday night.

According to Denton police, officers responded to the crash at East McKinney Street and Laney Circle at approximately 8 p.m.

Police said the incident began when a motorcyclist traveling eastbound lost control and wrecked out.

A car coming around the bend was able to avoid hitting the motorcycle, but did not see the male on the road.

After hitting the man in the road, the driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with officials, police said.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Anthony Stephen Minich.

According to police, no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

All lanes of East McKinney were closed at the Denton city limits near Trinity Road as officials investigated the crash.

