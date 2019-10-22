The air traffic control tower at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport needs $321,000 in emergency repairs to fix a leaky roof that has flooded parts of the facility.

According to a memo to city council members Tuesday, recent heavy rains have penetrated the outside and the roof of the tower, causing major flooding in the lobby and office area.

The tower is managed by Hillwood Alliance Services, but the city will pay for the repairs because the facility is owned by the city.

The memo notes the city will also need to replace the tower’s air conditioning system.