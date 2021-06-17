32-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Found With Injuries: Police

A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday, six days after being found unresponsive in southwest Dallas with what police called "blunt force trauma," according to Dallas authorities.

On June 9 at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call at the 500 block of Griffith Avenue. Upon arrival, they found Ashley Leann Uresti, 32, unresponsive with "blunt force trauma," police said.

She was transported to a local hospital, police said, and died from the injuries on Tuesday.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police said the motive is unknown as of a Thursday night press release.

Anyone with information can contact detective Antonio Machorro at 214-918-9096 or at antonio.machorro@dallascityhall.com and reference case #101595-2021.

According to NBC 5's count, Cantu is the 96th homicide this year in Dallas.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information called to 214-373-TIPS (8477) that leads to the arrest and indictment of the homicide.