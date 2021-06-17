Dallas

32-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Found With Injuries: Police

Police are asking for information in the homicide of Ashley Leann Uresti, 32

police lights
File

A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday, six days after being found unresponsive in southwest Dallas with what police called "blunt force trauma," according to Dallas authorities.

On June 9 at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call at the 500 block of Griffith Avenue. Upon arrival, they found Ashley Leann Uresti, 32, unresponsive with "blunt force trauma," police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She was transported to a local hospital, police said, and died from the injuries on Tuesday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Juneteenth 31 mins ago

Ms. Opal Lee Recognized by President for Contributions to Juneteenth Bill

covid-19 vaccine 1 hour ago

Parkland Doctor on New COVID-19 Variant

The investigation is still ongoing, and police said the motive is unknown as of a Thursday night press release.

Anyone with information can contact detective Antonio Machorro at 214-918-9096 or at antonio.machorro@dallascityhall.com and reference case #101595-2021.

According to NBC 5's count, Cantu is the 96th homicide this year in Dallas.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information called to 214-373-TIPS (8477) that leads to the arrest and indictment of the homicide.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Policedallas homicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us