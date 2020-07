A 32-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run early Sunday in Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., the man was crossing West Illinois Avenue at South Hampton Road when a vehicle heading eastbound on Illinois at a "high rate of speed" struck him, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle, a GMC Yukon, became disabled shortly after, and the suspect fled on foot, police said.