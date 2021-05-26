32-Year-Old Man Dies of Injuries After Shooting in Pleasant Grove: Dallas Police

A 32-year-old man died Tuesday, nine days after he was shot in Pleasant Grove, Dallas police say.
Officers were called at about 9:50 p.m. on May 16 to a shooting in the 10100 block of Bruton Road, near North Masters Drive, where Harvey Deontay Hughes had been shot.
Hughes was taken to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday of his injuries, police said.
The case has been reassigned to the homicide unit. Police said a motive has not been determined for the shooting.
Anyone with information may call Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or email r.williams@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.