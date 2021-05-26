32-Year-Old Man Dies of Injuries After Shooting in Pleasant Grove: Dallas Police

A 32-year-old man died Tuesday, nine days after he was shot in Pleasant Grove, Dallas police say.

Officers were called at about 9:50 p.m. on May 16 to a shooting in the 10100 block of Bruton Road, near North Masters Drive, where Harvey Deontay Hughes had been shot.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hughes was taken to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday of his injuries, police said.

The case has been reassigned to the homicide unit. Police said a motive has not been determined for the shooting.

Anyone with information may call Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or email r.williams@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.