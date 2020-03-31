32-Year-Old Man Arrested for Impersonating a Denton Police Officer

A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday for impersonating a Denton police officer.

Timothy Winfree, a family member of a Denton reserve law enforcement officer, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and impersonating a public servant.

According to the Denton Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of an aggravated assault call on at approximately 12:07 p.m.

The caller, a construction worker, reported to police that he was assaulted by a man whom he believed to be a Denton police officer.

Police said the caller was performing his job duties by closing parts of southbound Fort Worth Drive when a truck pulled up, and the driver flashed a gun and Denton PD badge at him.

According to police, Winfree allegedly told the caller that he was a Denton police officer and could go wherever he wanted.

Police said they were able to locate Winfree by using the caller's description to track down his vehicle.

Winfree was arrested and booked into the City of Denton Jail.

According to police, Winfree used the credentials of a family member, a Denton reserve officer, to commit the offense.

Police said the case is being approached both criminally and administratively by the Denton Police Department.