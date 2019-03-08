32 People, Including 9 Firefighters, Treated After Exposure to Chemicals

Nine Fort Worth firefighters were exposed to hazardous chemicals at a spice company and went to the hospital Friday while 23 others were decontaminated at the scene, officials said, Friday, March 8, 2019.

Firefighters were initially called to Jess Hall’s Serendipity in the 2900 block of Shotts Street for a report of a fire.

But as firefighters entered the building, they realized it was being fumigated. The smoke that was initially reported was really chemicals from the fumigation, said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl.

Several firefighters complained of headaches and high heart rates, he said.

Another 23 people who were in a nearby building were decontaminated at the scene but none of them went to the hospital, Drivdahl said.