North Texas Based Airlines Try to Weather the Public Relations Storm After Max Fleets Grounded
Southwest Airlines and American Airlines are re-booking passengers after the grounding of their Boeing MAX fleets led to flight cancellations. Click here to read more about this story.
2 Years Later, No Sign of Missing Retired Firefighter
Sunday marked two years since the disappearance of a retired Dallas firefighter, and his daughter says she's not giving up the search. Click here to read more about this story.
Vision 2020: New Virgin Hotel to Open Soon in Dallas Design District
The nation’s third Virgin Hotel is to open soon in the Dallas Design District. The building nearing completion at the corner of Hi Line Drive and Turtle Creek Boulevard will be the first hotel in the booming neighborhood. Click here to read more about this story.
Couple Says Their Wag! Sitter Stole From Them
A popular app says it can help pet owners in a pinch, but one family who hired the company "Wag!" alleges the sitter's service they received was downright criminal. Click here to read more about this story.
North Texas Teen Gifted Service Dog After Her First Was Fatally Shot
After a 15-year-old North Texas girl's service dog was fatally shot in her front yard, Hannah Westmoreland is getting a new service dog. It's all thanks to the generosity of a former Dallas Cowboy, his wife and their nonprofit that breeds service dogs. Click here to read more about this story.