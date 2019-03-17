From left: Boeing 737 MAX jets were grounded Wednesday, a North Texas girl received a new service dog from a former Dallas Cowboy and just the third Virgin Hotel in the country is coming to Dallas.

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

North Texas Based Airlines Try to Weather the Public Relations Storm After Max Fleets Grounded

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines are re-booking passengers after the grounding of their Boeing MAX fleets led to flight cancellations. Click here to read more about this story.

NTX Based Airlines Weather PR Storm With MAX Jets Grounded

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines are re-booking passengers after the grounding of their Boeing MAX fleets led to flight cancellations. (Published Thursday, March 14, 2019)

2 Years Later, No Sign of Missing Retired Firefighter

Sunday marked two years since the disappearance of a retired Dallas firefighter, and his daughter says she's not giving up the search. Click here to read more about this story.

2 Years Later, No Sign of Missing Retired Firefighter

Sunday marked two years since the disappearance of a retired Dallas firefighter, and his daughter says she's not giving up the search. (Published Sunday, March 10, 2019)

Vision 2020: New Virgin Hotel to Open Soon in Dallas Design District

The nation’s third Virgin Hotel is to open soon in the Dallas Design District. The building nearing completion at the corner of Hi Line Drive and Turtle Creek Boulevard will be the first hotel in the booming neighborhood. Click here to read more about this story.

Vision 2020: Virgin Hotel to Open in Dallas Design District

The nation's third Virgin Hotel is to open soon in the Dallas Design District. The building nearing completion at the corner of Hi Line Drive and Turtle Creek Boulevard will be the first hotel in the booming neighborhood. (Published Thursday, March 14, 2019)

Couple Says Their Wag! Sitter Stole From Them

A popular app says it can help pet owners in a pinch, but one family who hired the company "Wag!" alleges the sitter's service they received was downright criminal. Click here to read more about this story.

Couple Says Their Dogsitter Stole From Them

A popular app says it can help pet owners in a pinch, but one family who hired the company "Wag!" alleges the sitter's service they received was downright criminal. (Published Monday, March 11, 2019)

North Texas Teen Gifted Service Dog After Her First Was Fatally Shot

After a 15-year-old North Texas girl's service dog was fatally shot in her front yard, Hannah Westmoreland is getting a new service dog. It's all thanks to the generosity of a former Dallas Cowboy, his wife and their nonprofit that breeds service dogs. Click here to read more about this story.

Teen Gifted Service Dog After Her First Was Fatally Shot