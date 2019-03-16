From left, Cole Beasley left the Cowboys for the Buffalo Bills, TRE train problems in Colleyville and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke officially announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Beto O'Rourke Announces Run for President, Hits Trail: 'This Is Going to Be a Positive Campaign'

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who gained a national following in his 2018 midterm race for Senate against Ted Cruz, has joined the crowded field of candidates vying to become the Democrats' 2020 presidential nominee.

Before he left for Iowa, the three-term congressman from El Paso spoke with NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine, telling her that he and his family had mulled their future together, and that of the country. Click here to watch the full interview.

Powerful Winds Send Amazon Warehouse Roof Flying

Powerful winds from an overnight storm sent the roof of an Irving Amazon fulfillment center flying into the air and onto cars parked below. It happened as a line of severe storms moved through North Texas before sunrise Wednesday. It was one of several cases of storm damage reported across the region.

TEXRail Crossing Arms Malfunction In Colleyville

TEXRail says it has identified and fixed the problem that caused some crossing arms at crossings in Colleyville to remain up while trains passed over the weekend.

'Not a Wise Choice,' 8-Year-Old Girl Pens Letter to Cole Beasley

Amanda Ventura sent NBC DFW a photo of a note her 8-year-old daughter wrote to Cole Beasley about his decision to go to the Buffalo Bills.

Stretching Goes Mainstream With New Stretch Studios

Reach for your toes. Doctors say stretching, whether at a specialized studio or in your home, can provide anti-aging and mental health benefits.

